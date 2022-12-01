Do you want a Charizard on your team? Hah, who doesn’t?

But at this point, you probably must have noticed the Charizard line to be nowhere in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you probably would like that fire-breathing lizard dragon thing to be in your team.

Well, what if we tell you that you can get a Charizard for yourself in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet after all?

How to get Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

So Charizard isn’t normally available in Scarlet and Violet, but the newest Tera Raid Battle event taking place on Dec. 1, features Charizard, finally introducing this fire-breathing beast into the game.

Take part in the Tera Raid Battle to stand a chance of catching an elusive Charizard for yourself, which happens to be the only method currently available for players. After the Charizard Tera Raid Battle event ends on Dec. 4, there will still be a couple of methods that you can use to get a Charizard for yourself.

You can either:

Trade a Charizard with a player that caught one during the Tera Raid Battle event.

Have players breed their Charizard caught through Tera Raids and get the newly-hatched Charmander traded to you.

Wait for Pokémon HOME implementation for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to take place during Spring 2023 so you can have access to a Charizard caught in previous games.

Wait for Charizard to return to the game through future Tera Raid Battle events.

Do these methods sound non-ideal to you? Then don’t waste any more time and take part in Charizard’s Tera Raid Battle events taking place before they go away.