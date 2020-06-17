How to get and use Galarica Twigs in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor

If you want to evolve Galarian Slowpoke to Slowbro, you will first need to get eight of a series of items known as Galarica Twigs.

Sadly, however, like most things in Pokemon Sword and Shield the game fails to tell you where to actually get them. So let us tell you instead.

The twigs can be found under trees by the Dojo and scattered across the Isle of Armor’s world. They are a somewhat rare spawn, so you might need to go looking under a lot of trees to find the eight that you need.

Once you have eight of them, you will be able to take them to an island off the coast of the Isle of Armor to the south-west that has an NPC waiting to trade eight of them for a special item.

Use that item on Galarian Slowpoke and it#ll evolve.