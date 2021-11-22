Fossil Pokémon are some of the rarest species in Pokémon games throughout the generations. This is mainly due to the difficulty that players must overcome to find them throughout their adventures.

In previous Pokémon games before Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players would encounter a point in the story where they’d be asked to choose between which Pokémon Fossil they’d like to keep. In these remakes, Fossil distribution is handled differently, and the Pokémon you can earn will depend on which version of the game you are playing.

In the Sinnoh region, there are a pair of Fossil Pokémon that players can come across that can easily be turned into usable Pokémon with just a few quick steps.

How to get and revive Fossil Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

In Pokémon Briliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players will come across Fossils during their time mining within the Grand Underground. This is the only place you can find them, and they are not available in the Sinnoh Overworld.

Simply find a mining spot on the wall that will be glistening and get digging. You may need to visit a bunch of these, since Fossils are some of the rarest items.

If you’ve got Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, you will earn the Skull Fossil. Those with Shining Pearl can get the Armor Fossil. The Skull Fossil will become Cranidos while the Armor Fossil is Shieldon.

Once you’ve got your Fossil, then you will need to take it to the museum in Oreburgh City. Head in and speak to the scientist behind the counter. He will ask you to hand over the Fossil so that it may be turned into a Pokémon. Do this and then head outside the building. Return into the building and speak to him once again to claim your new Fossil Pokémon.