How to get an Ability Patch or Ability Capsule in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

One of the more prominent features a Pokémon has is its ability. Anytime you catch a Pokémon, it will come with a main ability, which can be viewed by going to the Pokémon’s summary page. Most Pokémon have a couple of different primary abilities that they can come with.

This can be quite frustrating if you catch a Pokémon and it doesn’t have the ability you wanted. Pokémon also have a hidden ability, which can’t be seen in-game until you use a specific item.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are two items that can change a Pokémon’s primary ability and hidden ability. Those items are the Ability Patch and the Ability Capsule. The former allows you to access a Pokémon’s hidden ability while the other allows you to change a Pokémon’s primary ability to whatever other option there is. These two items are quite valuable, especially to those players who want to take every advantage possible.

The Ability Patch and Ability Capsule aren’t easily obtained, though.

Getting an Ability Patch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can acquire an Ability Patch by participating in Tera Raids. More specifically, you want to take on six-star or seven-star raids, as these yield the highest chance to loot the Ability Patch.

Currently, there is no other way to get an Ability Patch and no way to ensure that a Tera Raid gives you one. You’ll have to rely on RNG and good luck in Scarlet and Violet if you hope to access a Pokémon’s hidden ability.

Getting an Ability Capsule in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Alternatively, an Ability Capsule is much more easily obtained than an Ability Patch. First, you need to earn all eight Gym Badges in Paldea, which is one of the three branching storylines in Scarlet and Violet. Once that’s done, you can go to Chansey Supply Shops and purchase an Ability Capsule for a whopping 100,000 Poké Dollars.

Chansey Supply Shops can be found in Mesagoza, Cascarrafa, Montenevera, and Levincia. You can locate these stores by viewing your map and hovering over all of the different icons in these cities.

You’ll know you’re at the right store when you see a Chansey on the storefront.