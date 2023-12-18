How to get Alolan Raichu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

A host of returning Pokémon were added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with The Indigo Disk DLC, bringing back plenty of favorites, and we’re here to tell you exactly how you can get Alolan Raichu.

The regional variant of the Gen One favorite was first introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon, providing a different version of Pikachu’s evolution as one of the first-ever regional variants. Since then, many other Pokémon have been given a similar treatment.

With the regional variants being so popular in modern Pokémon, how exactly do you get Alolan Raichu in Scarlet and Violet? We have the answer.

Can you catch Alolan Raichu in Pokémon SV’s The Indigo Disk DLC?

Bring over your buddy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alolan Raichu was not among the returning Pokémon brought to Scarlet and Violet in The Indigo Disk DLC and cannot be caught in the wild. While other games have had regional forms available via trades with NPCS, there are also no trades you can complete to get Alolan Raichu.

That means it’s bad news for any player who wants to add Alolan Raichu to their team who has never caught one before, as there is no way to obtain Alolan Raichu for the first time in Scarlet and Violet. If you played previous games, however, you can add Alolan Raichu to your party in Gen Nine.

How to get Alolan Raichu in Pokémon SV’s The Indigo Disk DLC

To get Alolan Raichu in Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC, transfer the Pokémon to Scarlet and Violet using Pokémon Home. Using the app, you can move an Alolan Raichu you have caught in a previous Pokémon game to bring it into Scarlet and Violet.

Several regional Pokémon forms are transfer-only for Scarlet and Violet, including Hisuain Sneasal, the Galarian versions of the legendary bird trio, Galarian Weezing, and Alolan Persian. While you cannot catch them in Scarlet and Violet, they can be used if you bring them over via Pokémon Home.

While it may be frustrating not being able to catch an Alolan Raichu in Scarlet and Violet, it’s better than the situation involving many other different Pokémon from previous generations because the likes of Alolan Raticate cannot be transferred to Scarlet and Violet, meaning they are unobtainable.