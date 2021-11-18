How to get all of Eevee’s evolutions in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Evolution Pokémon has multiple forms it can evolve into—minus one in these titles.

Eevee, the Evolution Pokémon, returns in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, alongside its many evolutions that sport a variety of different types.

Two new Eevee-lutions were introduced in the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games—Leafeon and Glaceon—that will be returning to their original evolution methods from these games instead of the new methods introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon. However, since these remakes only include Pokémon in the National Pokédex up to Arceus, Eevee’s Fairy-type evolution, Sylveon, will be unobtainable.

Here are the ways to obtain the seven Eevee evolutions available in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Vaporeon

Eevee’s Water-type evolution, Vaporeon, known for its massive HP stat, cannot be found in the wild. Instead, players must catch an Eevee and use a Water Stone on it, which will prompt an immediate evolution into Vaporeon. After evolution, Vaporeon gains access to powerful Water-type moves like Hydro Pump and Surf—though notably not needing to be relegated to Surf and Waterfall duty, as HMs are now an app in the Pokétch.

Water Stones can be excavated limitlessly in the Grand Underground, and one can be found on an island reached by Surf on Route 213.

Jolteon

The Electric-type Jolteon, one of the most accessible Electric-type Pokémon in the series’ history, is also only obtainable through evolution. When using a Thunder Stone on Eevee, it will promptly evolve into the Lightning Pokémon and gain access to a variety of new moves, including Pin Missile and Thunderbolt.

Thunder Stones are discoverable in the Grand Underground, with two being available in the Sinnoh overworld: one in Sunyshore City, and one on Route 229.

Flareon

Like its Water and Electric-type counterparts, Flareon requires an evolution stone to evolve from Eevee—this time a Fire Stone. In Pokémon Platinum, Flareon was a good Fire-type choice for players due to the limited pool of Fire-type Pokémon obtainable before receiving the National Pokédex, though with access to the Grand Underground’s Pokémon Hideaways, more of these fiery creatures not native to the Sinnoh region will be easily accessible.

Fire Stones can be mined in the Grand Underground, with one being obtainable at the Fuego Ironworks.

Espeon

The Johto region introduced two new evolutions for Eevee, coinciding with the addition of the day and night cycle as well as the friendship feature that have both become staples for the evolutions of various other Pokémon. Espeon, Eevee’s Psychic-type evolution, evolves when Eevee has reached an efficient level of friendship with its trainer during the morning and daytime.

Friendship can be increased by having your Pokémon following you, battling with them, feeding them poffins and vitamins, getting them massaged, as well as having them hold the Soothe Bell item.

Umbreon

Espeon’s counterpart, Umbreon, also requires a strong bond with Eevee in order to evolve. Yet as a Dark-type, it requires access to the moon to evolve. Trainers must level up an Eevee with high friendship during the night to evolve it into the Moonlight Pokémon.

Leafeon

Leafeon, Eevee’s Grass-type evolution, was first accessible to players in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, and introduced yet another new evolution method for the Evolution Pokémon. In the leftmost corner of Eterna Forest, near its Route 204 entrance, is a Mossy Rock, where upon leveling up an Eevee nearby, it will evolve into Leafeon. This method returns in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as the only way to obtain Leafeon, stepping away from its updated evolution method introduced in recent Pokémon titles.

Glaceon

Glaceon also requires a specific environment in order to evolve from Eevee. An Ice Rock lays in the top right corner of Route 217, the opposite direction that the player must travel to reach Route 218 and Snowpoint City. When leveling up an Eevee around it, it will promptly evolve into the Ice-type Pokémon, Glaceon, and gain access to new moves like Ice Beam and Blizzard.