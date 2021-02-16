How to get access to the Pokémon Unite beta

Right now, it's only set to be available for Canadian Android users next month.

It looks like Pokémon Unite won’t be coming out on Pokémon Day (Feb. 27) as many had hoped. But starting next month, people in Canada will get a chance to start testing the game.

A regional beta for the mobile MOBA game is set to start in March for Canadian residents only. While the game is supposed to be playable on Android, iOS, and Switch, next month’s beta will only be for Android users.

All you need to do to register for the Pokémon Unite beta if you’re in Canada is go to the Google Play Store and search for the game by its title.

From there, you’ll be able to register as long as you fit the criteria for the beta. The only requirement is that you be at least 16-years-old and a Canadian resident.

To run the game on your device, you’ll need to have at least three GB of RAM and have Android Version 5.0+ installed. But the application’s notes page adds that system requirements might change in the coming weeks.

It’s unclear if the beta will begin exactly on March 1 or if it’ll be released sometime during the month, but getting a jump on registering for the beta can’t hurt.

The Pokémon Company has not yet released any information about when iOS users or gamers from other regions will be able to test out the game. A universal release date for the game is also unknown.