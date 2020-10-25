How to get Absol in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion

The Crown Tundra might not be suffering from a natural disaster, but the number of Legendary Pokémon that have popped up in the new Sword and Shield might explain why Absol is also showing up.

Absol is a Pokémon that is known for appearing when potentially devastating events are approaching an area, which lines up with how you will encounter it in the tundra.

To find an Absol, you will need to climb up towards the Crown Shrine, which is the northernmost peak of the entire map. You can find the Dark-type in the area leading up to the shrine, which is known as the Path to the Peak.

Considering you encounter one of the most powerful Pokémon in Galar just above where Absol is found says a lot about its ability to sense danger. You can also find it in a few other areas around the map, but regardless of the location, the Disaster Pokémon will only appear during a Snowstorm.

You can guarantee a Snowstorm in the Path to the Peak by setting you Nintendo Switch’s internal date to Oct. 6, 2020 at around 11pm. It is also available in several areas as part of a Max Raid Boss.

Here are all of the locations you can find Absol in the wild and as a boss in a Max Raid Battle.