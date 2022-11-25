How to get Ability Patch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ability Patches are one of the most useful competitive items in the game when it comes to dictating what ability you want certain Pokémon to have. And they return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

By using an Ability Patch, players will be able to guarantee that Pokémon learns its Hidden Ability that it might not otherwise have, which is crucial for some competitive Pokémon that thrive only by having their Hidden Ability. It is basically a game-changer.

Just a word of caution though. An Ability Patch will only give you a Pokémon’s Hidden Ability. Special Abilities like Rockruff’s On Tempo can only be found in the wild rarely. If you are after Special Abilities. there is no item that can currently help you with that in-game.

Still, with that out of the way, here is where you can find an Ability Patch within the game.

Ability Patch location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ability Patch is an item that can only be obtained in Six-Star raids.

For most Pokémon, it’ll have a one percent drop rate of being given as an award once a raid is successful, and even then it’s not even a guarantee. In about 20 successful raids we have taken part in, we have only ever got one, or at most two, Ability Patch items for our long time.

Obviously, we might be unlucky, but as this is the only way to get the Ability Patch, which is crucial for getting your Pokémon its Hidden Ability, the only thing you can do is grind away.

The only upside is that Raids give you an abundance of other items like XP Candy, Tera Shards, and Herba Mystica that are useful for other parts of the game later. So it’s not a total waste of time.