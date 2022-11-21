How to get a lucky egg in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gives players a collection of different items to collect as they traverse the Pokémon world, gathering Pokémon to fill their Pokédex, and battling gym leaders along the way.

During your playtime, you’ll likely hear about an item called a “lucky egg”. You could try hatching a plan to find this shelled item, or you could let the Dot Esports writers do all the work for you. First tip: These eggs aren’t for eating. They’re lucky, so make sure you don’t drop it.

You may as well consider yourselves lucky, as you’re about to find out what it takes to crack into the top tier of the Pokémon collecting world.

You’ll be scrambling around looking for these items throughout your playthrough. Players’ blood will likely boil trying to get one of these in your inventory. They’re hard to find, but if you’re going to poach one down, there’s a particular way to find them.

How do I find a lucky egg in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Players can look forward to pocketing a lucky egg after beating five gym leaders and arriving at the next gym to take on. You’ll need five gym badges, and there’s no way to get around it.

Jacq, the biology teacher at Uva Academy, will appear to give you a lucky egg. This lucky egg will give you 50 percent more experience as you hold it, so if you want your Pokémon to level up as fast as possible, put it safely in their hands (or paws, or whatever).

It might take a while, but look on the sunny side up, it’ll give you all the bonus experience you could ask for in your playthrough.

The best part about it is there is no order as to what gym you tackle first, so the road to collecting this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be over-easy in no time.