How to get a free Shiny Amoonguss in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield players can get a free Shiny Amoonguss thanks to a Korean event that is running this weekend.

Until Aug. 10, anyone with access to an internet connection can enter a Mystery Gift code and receive a blue variant of the bulky Grass/Poison-type.

This distribution is part of the Trainer’s Cup stream hosted by Pokémon Korea. The Amoonguss being distributed actually matches the set of top-level player Baik Jongyoon’s from the 2019 World Championships. It will have the fairly standard set of Clear Smog, Spore, Protect and Rage Powder, be set to level 50, and have max IVs in all stats but Attack and Speed and is completely EV trained.

The code to redeem for this competitively viable Pokémon is TRA1NERSCUP, and here is how you can enter it before the offer ends.

To redeem your code, all you need to do is make sure you are connected to the internet and open up your normal menu in Pokémon Sword or Shield. From there, you will select the Mystery Gift option and choose to “Get a Mystery Gift,” then select “Get with Code/Password.”

If everything works, you should have a Shiny Amoongus sitting in your PC when you clear the menus.

This code is viable for all regions and will be available until Aug. 10.