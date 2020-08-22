How to get a free competitive Gastrodon in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield players can get another competitive-ready Pokémon thanks to a Mystery Gift code making the rounds during the Pokémon 2020 Japan Championships.

The Pokémon in question is Gastrodon, a bulky, Water and Ground-type that is great at taking hits and using support moves to whittle down your opponents.

This specific Gastrodon is based on the one used by 2019 Japan Championships winner Hirofumi Kimura, who used the outside pick to take home the crown.

The code to redeem for this competitively viable Pokémon is PJCS2019CHAMP, and here is how you can enter it before the offer ends. It has competitively focused IVs with max in HP, Defense, Special Attack, Special Defense with zero IVs in Speed, along with being fully EV trained.

It will also have the moves Protect, Surf, Ice Beam, and Earth Power, with the ability Storm Drain to make opposing Water-type moves useless.

To redeem your code, all you need to do is make sure you are connected to the internet and open up your normal menu in Pokémon Sword or Shield. From there, you will select the Mystery Gift option and choose to “Get a Mystery Gift,” then select “Get with Code/Password.”

If everything works, you should have a Gastrodon sitting in your PC when you clear the menus. This code is viable for all regions but will only be available until Aug. 23.