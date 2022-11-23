How to get a foreign Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dittos from another region, or foreign Dittos as the community often calls them, are a requirement in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for those looking to cut the odds of getting a Shiny Pokémon in-game.

These foreign Dittos are hard to come by, though, if you don’t have any friends in another language-speaking country who also play the game, which causes players to rush online to find others to trade with.

Thankfully, however, the community has come together to help anyone looking to get a foreign Ditto in the future.

Best places to trade for a foreign Ditto

The best way to get a foreign Ditto right now is to use online link trades.

The community has once again come together to create a unique link code that people can use to trade foreign Ditto across the world. This link code is “44484448” and should be put in the Link Code number before searching for a trade.

You should then be connected with people who will also be looking for Dittos from a different location. When trading your Ditto for theirs, be sure to check the summary of the Ditto you are trading to see if it has another language next to its name other than the one you are looking for.

As long as it’s of another language, go ahead and accept the trade. Then, you should get your foreign Ditto with ease. We did this method ourselves and after finding a lot of other English Dittos to start, we eventually came across a few Japanese and German traders as well. You just need to make sure you are trading your Dittos online during times when others you are looking to trade with across the world are awake.