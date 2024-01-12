How to fix Pokémon Go item bag is full issues

Spinning Pokéstops is one of the most rewarding everyday events in Pokémon Go—unless your bag is full. When your Pokémon Go item bag is at max capacity, you won’t be able to add new items to your inventory, and all those Pokéstop spins will be for nothing.

While having a full inventory is better than having an empty one, seeing all the resources going to waste might be difficult for some trainers. You’ll also want your bag to be topped up with the right resources. If your Pokémon Go bag is full but you have no Pokéballs, that can cause you to miss out on catching Shiny Pokémon.

What to do when Pokémon Go item bag is full

You should delete items from your inventory when your Pokémon Go bag is full. I’d recommend opening your inventory and looking at your available resources. Before deleting anything for good, you should identify your essentials to maximize your space usage.

How to delete items from your Pokémon Go bag

Tap on the Pokeball icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports Choose items. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tap on the trash bin icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports Press on Yes to delete items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To delete items from your Pokémon Go bag, follow the steps below.

Launch Pokémon Go.

Click on the Pokéball logo at the bottom of your screen .

. Choose Items.

Click on the Trash Bin icon to delete items.

Use the minus and plus icons to decide how many copies of a selected item you’d like to delete.

What to delete from your Pokémon Go bag

If you’ve been adventuring for a while, your Pokémon Go bag will be filled with various items. Not all of these resources will be useful all the time, though, since you’ll grow out some of them eventually. Regular Potions, for example, will lose their effectiveness with your trainer leveling up.

When my item bag is full, I generally delete Purple and Super Potions, Regular Revives, Regular Pokéballs, and Razz Berries. If you’re past level 15 and regularly spin Pokéstops, you can delete these items to open up space in your bag. You may also consider deleting other types of berries depending on how often you use them.

Alternatively, you can use Razz Berries and other berries at GYMs to feed defending Pokémon and gain Stardust in the process.

What should you do if your Pokémon Go item bag is full but you have no Pokéballs?

If your bag is full but you have zero Pokéballs, you should get rid of the majority of your Purple and Super Potions. Add Revives to this mix and start spinning Pokéstops with your newly found inventory space. During this process, continue deleting Potions to make sure you’re only accumulating Pokéballs.

How do you increase your item bag size in Pokémon Go?

With more items unlocking as you level up in Pokémon Go, you’ll eventually need to upgrade your item bag. When you level up your item, its capacity will increase by 50.

Click on the Pokéball icon at the bottom of your screen.

Choose Shop.

Scroll down until you see the Item Bag.

Click on Item Bag to purchase it for 200 PokéCoins.