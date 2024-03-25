How to fix error code 025200 in Pokémon Sleep

Pokémon Sleep is one of the most fun sleep-tracking apps out there. When it works, the sleep tracking app can transport your dreams into the Pokémon world, but error codes like 025200 may cause a few setbacks.

Aside from Pokémon Sleep’s main purposes, I occasionally launch the app to collect berries and ingredients, and that’s when I first encountered the error code 025200.

What causes the error code 025200 in Pokémon Sleep

Snorlax’s not complaining. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The error code 025200 in Pokémon Sleep is an internal bug, and its main cause looks to be tied to the servers. On March 25, 2024, the Pokémon Sleep developer acknowledged the error on X (formerly Twitter) and added it to its list of Known Bugs.

Based on Dot Esports’ observations, the error looks like it’s connected to Pokémon Sleep’s syncing processes. Local progression fails to get updated on the server side, causing error code 025200 in the process.

How can you fix the error code 025200 in Pokémon Sleep?

It’s essentially a waiting game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best fix for error code 025200 in Pokémon Sleep is to minimize the game often while harvesting. Minimize the game right after collecting berries from a Pokémon since this gives Snorlax some time to eat the berries.

While discussing the Pokémon Sleep 025200 error on Reddit, many players shared the workaround above, but others couldn’t get it to work. This fix depends on timing, so if you’re a second late to minimize, you might be back to square one.

Ultimately, this is an error that only the Pokémon Sleep developer, Select Button, can fix for good. In the meantime, don’t uninstall Pokémon Sleep because you might lose your progression while redownloading it if you haven’t synced your account.

For now, all Salad recipes will need to wait as there are bigger fish to fry, like getting rid of the error code 025200 in Pokémon Sleep.

