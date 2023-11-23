All Salad recipes in Pokémon Sleep, listed

A balanced diet needs some salads and Nintendo knows that. You can cook more than 15 salad recipes for your Snorlax in Pokémon Sleep to build its strength and find more Pokémon around it when you wake up.

Even though Pokémon Sleep is a sleep-tracking app, there are a lot of game mechanics you can explore—cooking is one of them. Your Snorlax will grow in size and attract more Pokémon around it so you can, in turn, study more sleep styles. As you make friendships with more Pokémon, you’ll be able to gather more berries and other ingredients such as Bean Sausage, Greengrass Soybeans, and Soft Potato. You’ll use the berries not only to directly feed Snorlax but to use in recipes.

Your Snorlax will have a favorite type of dish and berries, if you use the ones it likes, it will grow twice as much as if you used any other type of berry. My Snorlax, for example, has Oran Berry, Belue Berry, and Mago Berry as its favorites.

How to Cook in Pokémon Sleep

You can cook in Pokémon Sleep by tapping on Snorlax’s belly. You can only cook three times a day. You can prepare one meal during the morning, one in the afternoon, and one in the night.

Cooking in Pokémon Sleep mirrors the basic meals of most Western meal traditions, so your Snorlack can only eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Breakfast goes from 6am to 12pm, Lunch is from 12pm to 6pm, and Dinner from 6pm to 6am.

At first, you can only pick the Auto Cook option and cook random recipes, but after you have studied 12 sleep styles, you get to choose what recipe to cook. Each Pokémon Sleep dish requires up to 15 ingredients. Each Snorlax requests a different type of dish, which includes curries and chowders, salads, and desserts.

You can check the recipes you already know in the Notes section in the Main Menu.

All Salad recipes in Pokémon Sleep