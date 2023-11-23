All Salad recipes in Pokémon Sleep, listed

A balanced diet needs some salads and Nintendo knows that. You can cook more than 15 salad recipes for your Snorlax in Pokémon Sleep to build its strength and find more Pokémon around it when you wake up.
Even though Pokémon Sleep is a sleep-tracking app, there are a lot of game mechanics you can explore—cooking is one of them. Your Snorlax will grow in size and attract more Pokémon around it so you can, in turn, study more sleep styles. As you make friendships with more Pokémon, you’ll be able to gather more berries and other ingredients such as Bean Sausage, Greengrass Soybeans, and Soft Potato. You’ll use the berries not only to directly feed Snorlax but to use in recipes.
Your Snorlax will have a favorite type of dish and berries, if you use the ones it likes, it will grow twice as much as if you used any other type of berry. My Snorlax, for example, has Oran Berry, Belue Berry, and Mago Berry as its favorites.
How to Cook in Pokémon Sleep
You can cook in Pokémon Sleep by tapping on Snorlax’s belly. You can only cook three times a day. You can prepare one meal during the morning, one in the afternoon, and one in the night.
Cooking in Pokémon Sleep mirrors the basic meals of most Western meal traditions, so your Snorlack can only eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Breakfast goes from 6am to 12pm, Lunch is from 12pm to 6pm, and Dinner from 6pm to 6am.
At first, you can only pick the Auto Cook option and cook random recipes, but after you have studied 12 sleep styles, you get to choose what recipe to cook. Each Pokémon Sleep dish requires up to 15 ingredients. Each Snorlax requests a different type of dish, which includes curries and chowders, salads, and desserts.
You can check the recipes you already know in the Notes section in the Main Menu.
All Salad recipes in Pokémon Sleep
|Meal
|Description
|Ingredients
|Mixed Salad
|No description
|– Any ingredient.
|Bean Ham Salad
|This simple salad features ham made from bean sausages.
|-14 Ham
– Nine Fancy Apples
|Contrary Chocolate Meat Salad
|The savory sauce and sweet chocolate sauce let you enjoy a mix of flavors.
|– 14 Soothing Cacao
Nine Bean Sausages
|Dazzling Apple Cheese Salad
|The simple seasoning keeps the focus on the sublime pairing of ingredients.
|– 15 Fancy Apples
– Five Moomoo Milk
Three Pure Oil
|Fancy Apple Salad
|A simple salad accentuated by a mashed apple dressing.
|– Eight Fancy Apples
|Gluttony Potato Salad
|This potato salad contains just a hint of flavor from the Fancy Apples.
|– Four Soft Potatoes
– Nine Fancy Eggs
– Seven Bean Sausages
– Six Fancy Apples
|Heat Wave Tofu Salad
|A tofu salad covered in a bright red spicy sauce.
|– Six Fiery Herbs
– 10 Greengrass Soybeans
|Immunity Leek Salad
|The crisp leeks in this salad do wonders for the immune system.
|– 10 Large Leeks
– Five Warming Gingers
|Moomoo Caprese Salad
|A basic salad containing only cheese, tomatoes, and a splash of oil.
|– 12 Moomoo Milk
– Six Snoozy Tomatoes
– Five Pure Oil
|Ninja Salad
|Ninjas cannot resist the flavor of this tofu salad. It’s eaten in a flash!
|– 15 Large Leeks
– 15 Greengrass Soybeans
– 12 Tasty Mushrooms
– 11 Warming Gingers
|Overheat Ginger Salad
|This salad’s special ginger dressing warms you through and through.
|– 17 Fiery Herbs
– 10 Warming Gingers
– Eight Snoozy Tomatoes
|Slowpoke Tail Pepper Salad
|The mouth-tinglingly spicy pepper highlights the sweetness of the tail.
|– 10 Slowpoke Tails
– 10 Fiery Herbs
– 15 Pure Oil
|Snoozy Tomato Salad
|The Snoozy Tomatoes in this simple salad is a great aid for sleep.
|– Eight Snoozy Tomatoes
|Snow Cloak Caesar Salad
|A bacon salad topped with a generous snowy sprinkling of cheese.
|– 10 Moomoo Milk
– Six Bean Sausages
|Spore Mushroom Salad
|A salad rich in minerals that improve the quality of sleep.
|– 17 Tasty Mushrooms
– Eight Snoozy Tomatoes
– Eight Pure Oil
|Superpower Extreme Salad
|A hefty salad that provides all your daily nutrients at once.
|– Nine Bean Sausages
– Six Warming Gingers
– Five Fancy Eggs
– Three Soft Potatoes
|Water Veil Tofu Salad
|A salad topped with wobbly cubes of tofu.
|– 10 Greengrass Soybeans
– Six Snoozy Tomatoes