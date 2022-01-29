How to find Shellos for the Shellos of the East and West request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Shellos come in two different forms, East Sea and West Sea, and players will need to find both forms in order to complete a request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The Shellos of the East and West request is unlocked after receiving the story quest A New Mission. Anthe, who is the shopkeeper for the clothing store in Jubilife Village gives the quest and tasks the player with finding two Shellos of different colors. She tells you that seeing the two different colors of the Pokémon will inspire her to make new kinds of clothes.

Head out to Tranquility Cove or Seagrass Haven, which is located in the Cobalt Coastlands, to find the East Sea Shellos. The East Sea Shellos is blue and green in color. An easy spot to find them is in the center of the map on a small collection of islands north of Sand’s Reach.

Next, head out to Obsidian Fieldlands to Sandgem Flats or Ramanas Island, where you’ll find a pink and brown West Sea Shellos. The easiest place to find them is in the Sandgem Flats to the southwest.

Luckily, Shellos are pretty friendly and will be easy to catch. Once you’ve caught both versions of Shellos, return to Anthe to complete the quest. She will reward you by opening up more options in her shop and you will get to keep the two Shellos that you caught.