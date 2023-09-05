How to find Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval in Pokémon Go: Catch guide, Shiny odds, more

Dance in the rain while you have the chance.

With the introduction of the Adventures Abound season, Pokémon Go is welcoming the first wave of Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet into the game with several new events. This means Pokémon like Quaxly and Lechonk are both available to encounter from now on.

With its fashionable looks and Water/Fighting-type final evolution, Quaxly is appearing in Pokémon Go from Sept. 5 on. Whether you encounter it now or later, there is always a chance to find the Duckling Pokémon now that it is in the game.

If you want the best chance to train up your Quaxly into a powerful Quaquaval or maybe encounter a Shiny, you need to pick your spots for grinding. Thankfully, alongside its first appearance, we know exactly when and where to try and find the Water-type.

How to catch Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval in Pokémon Go

Quaxly made its debut with the A Paldean Adventure event from Sept. 5 to 10, marking the first time it became available in Pokémon Go.

Throughout that event and the connected Ultra Unlock: Paldea event from Sept. 10 to 15, Quaxly and the other Paldean Starters are appearing more frequently as boosted spawns. You can also get them as reward encounters by completing Field and Special Research tasks for a limited time too.

Once both of those events end, the only way you can try and guarantee an encounter with Quaxly is by hatching a 5km Egg. It will only be included in those Eggs until Dec. 1—based on the current Egg hatch rotation—so make sure to take advantage of that fact now.

Can Quaxly be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

In its first appearance, and beyond, Quaxly is currently not available as a Shiny and won’t at any point in the near future.

Niantic holds most Shiny Pokémon variants back when a new Pokémon releases to use them in future events. In this case, Quaxly will likely get its Shiny alt when it appears in a Community Day event at some point in the coming years.

