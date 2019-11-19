How to find Mimikyu in Pokémon Sword and Shield

One of Pokémon Sun and Moon’s fan-favorite Pokémon is making a return in Sword and Shield with the Pikachu cloth wearing Mimikyu making an appearance.

Sadly, don’t expect to find it with ease. Game Freak has made sure that players wanting to find this Pokemon will need to earn it as it is nigh impossible to find unless you meet certain criteria.

There is only one place in the entire Galar region when Mimikyu can spawn, and that is in the Wild Area. More specifically, at Giant’s Mirror at the north of the Wild Area Map.

Don’t expect to see it there all the time either, it only spawns when the weather is the small area is Fog. Any other weather in the area will not see Mimikyu spawn.

Mimikyu does not spawn regularly either. Expect to be looking for one for several hours unless you get lucky as it only has less than a five percent spawn rate in the area.

You are more likely to find Impidimp, Milcery, and more Pokémon spawn before you finally see a Mimikyu, so it might be worth looking to see if anyone has one to trade, or if a Max Raid Battle is housing it, before you put yourself through that special kind of hell.