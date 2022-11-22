The Paldea region, while being home to a plethora of new Pokémon making their debut in the series, also has an astounding number of Pokémon returning from the other eight regions.

One of these many Pokémon is Hatenna, the Calm Pokémon, which is a Psychic-type that was first discovered in the Galar region of Pokémon Sword and Shield. Alongside its evolutions Hattrem and Hatterene, this Pokémon quickly became popular among fans for its Pokédex entries, which state that none of these creatures enjoy being around people with strong emotions.

Hatenna is a rather elusive Pokémon in Paldea, however, and it will likely pass by players without them noticing as it attempts to hide for safety from anything that it deems a threat. When combined with the obscure areas in which Hatenna can sometimes be found, there is a large possibility that players may miss out on adding its data to their Pokédexes.

How to find Hatenna in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Hatenna can only be found in a few areas of Paldea, many of which are inaccessible until players raise their Pokémon to at least level 20 and have access to the first modification of Koraidon or Miraidon.

If players venture into the mountainous regions to the west of Los Platos, they may stumble upon one of the few ponds near which Hatenna can be found. Hatenna do not spawn en masse around these ponds and are rather small, though, so players need to be watchful of their surroundings to see if the Calm Pokémon is indeed around.

Hatenna can also be found in Tera Raid Battles fairly early on, which may be the easier method for most players. It evolves into Hattrem at level 32, then into the powerful-yet-deadly Hatterene at level 42, where it also gains the Fairy-type.