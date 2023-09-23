How to find Grubbin, Charjabug, and Vikavolt in Pokémon Go: Catch guide, Shiny odds, more

Grubbin is an interesting little Bug-type that goes from a mostly harmless larva to a devastating beetle that can blast enemies with powerful Electric-type attacks. It also has an amazing Shiny variant and strange evolution requirement that has translated to Pokémon Go.

Grubbin has been available in Pokémon Go since the Bug Out event in August 2022 but has never really had much time in the spotlight besides that as more Alolan Pokémon were added to the game after its release. That also means that it hasn’t really been a common encounter in over a year, so you may not have been lucky enough to spot one with the hundreds of other Pokémon that spawn in the overworld.

How to catch Grubbin, Charjabug, and Vikavolt in Pokémon Go

Grubbin and its evolution line have a lot of charm. Image via Niantic

After making its Pokémon Go debut in August 2022, Grubbin has mostly been available as a general wild encounter for players to run into at random. It was featured in the one-star raid rotation during May’s An Instinctive Hero event before fading back into the wild pool.

Grubbin is currently not available in any Field Research or other content. The only other change to this is Community Day Grubbin on Sept. 23, which had boosted spawns for Grubbin, Charjabug raids, and more.

How to evolve Grubbin and Charjabug into Vikavolt in Pokémon Go

Grubbin has had a few different evolution methods since it was introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon, starting with needing to level up as a Charjabug in specific locations to reach its final Vikavolt form. After Gen VII it shifted to just needing to use a Thunder Stone but Pokémon Go uses Lure Modules in its place.

To evolve Grubbin into Charjabug you just need to use 25 Grubbin Candy. To get a Vikavolt, however, you will need 100 Candy and a specific Lure Module too. Charjabug can only evolve into Vikavolt if you use a Magnetic Lure Module on a PokéStop and then give it 100 Grubbin Candy.

Can Grubbin or Vikavolt be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

As of Community Day Grubbin on Sept. 23, 2023, Grubbin and all of its evolutions can be Shiny in Pokémon Go. Prior to the event, this was not the case.

This adds to Pokémon Go’s total list of Shiny Pokémon available in the game, which typically increases with every major event.

