How to find Galarian Ponyta and evolve it in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Everyone wants to get their hands on Galarian Ponyta in Pokémon Sword and Shield—and who can blame them? Look how cute it is!

Galarian Ponyta is only available in Pokémon Shield. So if you own Sword, you will need to trade with a friend or someone online that has Shield to get the pony.

But for those who own Shield, Galarian Ponyta can easily be found in the wild. You’ll need to head to Glimwood Tangle, which is north of Stow-on-Side and just above Route 6. The Psychic-type Pokémon hides in the exclamation mark bushes here and are a very rare spawn to find.

Once you reach Glimwood Tangle, then it’ll be just down to you to find it. It’ll likely take a dozen or so attempts to finally find a Galarian Ponyta, but when you do, the Pokémon can be caught like any other species. Good luck finding a Male Galarian Ponyta though—it is even rarer to find then the beast itself.

Once you’ve caught your Ponyta, it’ll be just a few levels before you’ll get your Galarian Rapidash. To evolve Galarian Ponyta into a Rapidash, train it to level 40 and it’ll evolve naturally.