How to find Bonsly in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Bonsly is a Rock-type Pokémon that resembles a bonsai tree. It’s fairly difficult to find in the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus—unless you know where to look.

There are only two locations where players can find a Bonsly, and neither location is bursting with Bonsly running around. Players will likely have to make a couple of runs in and out of the map they’re searching on to find this rare Pokémon.

The two locations where Bonsly can pop up are at Cloudpool Ridge in the Crimson Mirelands and at Celestica Ruins in the Coronet Highlands. There are no other locations where Bonsly can be found, and both spawns aren’t guaranteed to pop up when the player visits them.

To catch Bonsly, we recommend heading to the Crimson Mirelands. Fast travel to the Diamond Settlement, then head west to find the spot where Bonsly spawns, as indicated on the map below.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Since it’s a rare spawn, Bonsly doesn’t always show up in the location marked on the map. If you reach the location and find that Bonsly hasn’t appeared, you’ll need to exit out of the map and go back to Jubilife Village, and then go back into the map to reset the spawns. Rinse and repeat until the little guy shows up on your screen.