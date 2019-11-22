How to find and evolve Type: Null in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Getting legendary Pokémon can be a chore for those trying to fill out the National Dex. With only 400 Pokémon in Sword and Shield, it’s easier than previous generations to complete the Dex. Most Pokémon can be found, some must be traded, and others are hidden in corners of the map in the hands of a generous NPC. Type: Null is one of those just waiting with a bow for a trainer to find it.

Type: Null is a Normal-type legendary from Pokémon Sun and Moon described on Bulbapedia as a man-made Pokémon created to fight the Ultra Beasts from Sun and Moon. It boasts some of the highest base stats for a stage one Pokémon. It’s also one of the rare legendary Pokémon that can evolve.

Where to find Type: Null

Type: Null is found in the postgame content, according to gaming website Twinfinite.

Type: Null can’t be encountered in the wild. As with previous games, Type: Null is only given to the player from an NPC. After beating the game, you’ll gain access to the Battle Tower located in Wyndon. Inside the Battle Tower, on the left side of the lobby, there’s a character standing next to a Type: Null. Speak to this character and they’ll give you your own Type: Null.

This should feel familiar to receiving Toxel early in the game. The character is marked by the Pokémon next to them and indicates what Pokémon you’ll receive.

There’s more to Type: Null than just having it. Unlike a lot of other legendaries, Type: Null evolves into a second stage.

How to evolve Type: Null into Silvally

Silvally is also a Normal-type, like its pre-evolution. It gains the ability to change types depending on the memory it’s holding. This versatile ability is useful against a variety of opponents.

Obtaining Type: Null is the easy part. Evolving it, however, is tedious. Type: Null evolves based on Friendliness. As with Eevee to Espeon or Umbreon, Type: Null must have a Friendliness value of 220 or higher to evolve into Silvally.

To get max Friendship quickly in Pokémon Sword and Shield, you’ll need to go into Pokémon Camp and alternate playing with your Type: Null and cooking curry for it. Your Friendship should be high enough after two or three curries, depending on what rank you earn, to evolve.

Other methods include using a Soothe Bell to speed up the process and winning battles, leveling up, feeding it vitamins or berries, or just riding in circles for hours with it in your party. The fastest option is using Pokémon Camp, though.

Enjoy your new Type: Null and Silvally. It’s a quality Pokémon that helps fill out the Dex and adds some flexibility to any team.