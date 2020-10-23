How to find and catch Calyrex, Glastrier/Spectrier in Pokémon Sword & Shield’s Crown Tundra

Pokémon Sword & Shield’s last expansion, Crown Tundra, brought a new story for players to experience and at the end of it, you can meet either Glastrier or Spectrier, Calyrex’s loyal steed. Beware of spoilers since their appearance happens way ahead in the story.

You have to find Calyrex, the featured Legendary Pokémon of the DLC, before battling them. Only after several steps, you’ll be able to capture both Calyrex and either Glastrier or Spectrier together.

Finding The King

Calyrex is said to have ruled Galar in the past and was considered a merciful king. To find it in the present times in Crown Tundra, you have to get the Legendary Clues in Peony’s house by following the game’s story. located in Freezington.

Look in his living room for the Wooden Crown, it will be used later in a statue of Calyrex that is missing his crown. It will be seated on either Glastrier or Spectrier. Calyrex will appear after you put the crown on the statue.

You can then battle it. Calyrex is a Grass and Psychic-type, so you can use Bug, Fire, Flying, Poison, Ghost, Ice, or Dark-type attacks to do a great amount of damage. It is relativelly easy to defeat, so don’t worry.

Learning about the steeds

After you finish the battle, talk to a couple of NPCs of Freezington and head south to the Mayor’s house by heading to Frostpoint Field and end up in the Giant’s Bed. It’s important to read the Hardy Crops for the Tundra book.

You’ll learn about the Iceroot Carrot and the Shadowroot Carrot which will determine whether you’ll encounter Glastrier or Spectrier. Go back to Clyrex and ask him about his Pokémon horse and it will tell you to find a Carrot Seed.

Head to Freezington village and talk to the NPC next to the crops. He’ll ask for eight Dynite Ore in exchange for the Carrot Seed and return to Calyrex once more to learn where to plant it.

This is the time you’ll have to choose which of the horse Pokémon you’ll want. Glastrier is an Ice-type Pokémon, so if you choose it, head to the Snowslide Slope and plant the seed there, while Spectrier is a Ghost-type and will appear if you plant the seed in the Old Cemetery.After you planted it, you’ll have a chance of battling them.

Defeat it to get a piece of mane hair from it in order to unite Calyrex and its loyal steed. Head to the Mayor and there you’ll be able to get the full set of Reins of unity.

Catching Calyrex and Glastrier/Spectrier

Now you’ll have to go to the Crown Shrine in the northern part of the map, you’ll have to cross through the other areas you’ve been and enter a cave in the Snowslide Slope, the Crown Shrine will be at the end of a trail after you left the cave.

Clyrex will be waiting for you there to place the carrot in the Shrine in order to attract the steed. Calyrex will control it and then fuse with it to create either the Shadow Rider or the Ice Rider form.

You can use the Reins of Unity to separate the Pokémon, which will result in two Pokedex entries. Unfortunately, you can’t catch both Glastrier and Spectrier in the same save file.

The story will naturally lead you to find these Pokémon, so enjoy the story as well while getting two Legendary Pokémon from the Crown Tundra DLC.