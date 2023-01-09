Since Pokémon X and Y’s release in 2013, Fairy-type Pokémon have become some of the most popular within the series, many of whom take on unique, friendly shapes but all exist primarily to take down dangerous Dragon-types.

Among the abundance of Fairy-type Pokémon is Swirlix, the Cotton Candy Pokémon, a creature that thoroughly enjoys consuming sweets to make its body stickier. This Kalos-native Pokémon has appeared throughout the world of Pokémon Go for nearly two years now, having been featured in larger amounts during specific events though also being a rare spawn normally.

Alongside Swirlix is its evolved form, Slurpuff, the Meringue Pokémon. In the mainline Pokémon titles, the only way to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff is by trading it to another player holding the Whipped Dream item. In Pokémon Go, however, this item does not exist, so another method has been introduced to trigger its evolution.

How to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff in Pokémon Go

Swirlix’s appetite is the key to this Pokémon’s evolution. First, it must be your Buddy Pokémon, which can be changed by clicking on the Buddy icon in the bottom left corner of your screen and scrolling to the bottom. Then, you have to feed Swirlix 25 treats, regardless of their type, while viewing it in the play menu. Once these factors are completed, the option for Swirlix to evolve into Slurpuff will become available—as long as you have 50 Swirlix Candies.

While Swirlix can always be found in the wild alongside its counterpart Spritzee, it often appears at increased rates in Fairy-type-focused events. Players will notably be able to find the Cotton Candy Pokémon more easily during a Swirlix Spotlight Hour on Jan. 10 from 6pm to 7pm local time, where double catch Stardust will be awarded for the duration of the event.