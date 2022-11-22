How to evolve Steenee into Tsareena in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a massive number of Pokémon with strange evolutions, including Steenee.

At first glance, depending on how you have played the game, Steenee doesn’t seem to want to evolve into Tsareena no matter how many times you level it up or what you do. It doesn’t take a Leaf Stone and seemingly doesn’t evolve in any other way.

But that’s because Steenee requires a certain move to be unlocked. So let’s help you in getting the Tsareena you are after. Here’s what you have to do to evolve a Steenee into Tsareena in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Steenee to Tsareena evolution method

Levels, genders, or evolution items don’t matter when trying to evolve Steenee into Tsareena. Instead, you need to focus on what moves the Pokémon knows when trying to evolve it.

To get your Tsareena, Steenee will need to know the move “Stomp” as one of its four useable moves. Steenee unlocks this move at level 28, so that is the earliest level you can evolve your Pokémon. When Steenee levels up next while having the move Stomp in its pool, it’ll finally evolve into Tsareena.

If you didn’t learn Stomp and need to relearn it, you can do so by pressing the X button on your controller, panning over to Steenee on your team to open its Summary, and then heading into the Moves menu. There, it will give you the option to change and relearn moves, including Stomp.