Can you evolve Stantler into Wyrdeer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

After the release of Pokémon Legends Arceus, everyone’s favorite Reindeer Pokémon Stantler finally got its first evolution in over 20 years—but in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it appears as though Wyrdeer is nowhere in sight.

No matter how many times you use a certain move, or how many levels you put into your Stantler, the Pokémon never seems to evolve into Wyrdeer, which is causing confusion among trainers. After all, it’s not like Wyrdeer was a regional form. But sadly Wyrdeer appears nowhere to be seen.

That’s because Wyrdeer is not available through leveling up your Stantler in this version of Pokémon but is available through another method entirely. Let us explain.

How to get Wyrdeer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Stantler cannot evolve into Wyrdeer in-game. Instead, players will need to wait for a new feature.

Wyrdeer will only become available when the Pokémon Home update is added in 2023. When it is, players will be able to transfer Wyrdeer from Pokémon Legends Arceus to Pokémon Home and then into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Even when Home access becomes a thing, players will still not be able to evolve Stantler into Wyrdeer and can only play with the Pokémon so long as they have evolved it previously.