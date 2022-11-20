Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is Game Freak’s latest RPG adventure that lets players loose in a new magical world. The newest mainline Pokémon game introduces a whole new generation of fantastical creatures to players while also bringing back some of the classic favorites. Slowpoke is one of the earliest Pokémon featured in the game, first released way back in Gen I.

Slowpoke is a Water/Psychic-type Pokémon that’s known for being slow on the uptake, but adorable overall. The character has some powerful evolutions and one that has special requirements before it can be triggered. Here’s all you need to know about how to evolve Slowpoke into Slowking in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Slowpoke into Slowking in Scarlet and Violet

Slowpoke has become one of the more well-known Pokémon due to its inclusion in many games, with the evolution method largely remaining the same. To evolve a Slowpoke into Slowking, you’ll need to get it to hold a King’s Rock and then trade it with another player. After it evolves, you can then get them to trade it back with you.

You can find a King’s Rock at the Delibird Presents store for 10,000 Pokédollars, but only after you have at least four gym badges. Because of this requirement and the price, it’s likely only worth it once you have a Slowpoke that you’re eager to evolve.

It’s also important that you don’t level up your Slowpoke to level 37, at which point it will evolve into a Slowbro and will be unable to evolve into a Slowking. If you want a Slowking, you need to make sure that you’re using a Slowpoke through the method mentioned above.

Slowpoke is one of the only Pokémon that uses the King’s Rock to evolve, so this makes it all the more important to only buy it if you need it. That’s all the information you need to know about how to evolve a Slowpoke into Slowking in Scarlet and Violet.