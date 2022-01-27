How to evolve Sligloo into Goodra in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There is specific criteria you'll need to meet if you want this evolution to take place.

The Hisui region has made its debut in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and among this new land is a ton of unique species and variants of other already introduced Pokémon.

One of the Pokémon that has received its own unique Hisuian forms is Goomy. When you evolve Goomy in Legends: Arceus, it won’t look how you remember from other games. Hisuian Sliggoo has a distinct appearance and so does its final evolution Goodra.

These unique new Pokémon can be found during different stages of your journey in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but the easiest way to add the Goodra to your party is by catching and evolving its pre-evolutions. Here’s everything you’ll need to know if you plan on doing so.

How to evolve Sligoo into Goodra

Image via The Pokémon Company

Once you’ve caught a Sliggoo, the process to involve into Goodra could not be more simple. All you’ll need to do is battle as Sliggoo and level it up to level 50 or above while it’s raining outside. If this takes place, Sliggoo will be ready to evolve into Goodra.

If you’re still using Goomy and wondering how long it will take before you will get to Sliggoo, know that the evolution requirements for this first stage are different. To level Goomy to Sliggoo, all you’ll need to do is hit level 40. There is no requirement for rain as there will be when attempting to evolve into Goodra.

These Pokémon can be acquired via evolution as noted above, otherwise, you can catch them all in the wild at Coronet Highlands.