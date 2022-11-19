When players think of what a Pokémon might look like, the imagination is the limit, but sometimes Pokémon take after real-world creatures, and Rellor is no exception. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s dung beetle-esque Pokémon rolls around the world of Paldea with its little mud ball until a trainer comes and snatches it up.

Before players can get their hands on Rabsca, they’ll need to find the unevolved version of it, Rellor. Rabsca doesn’t spawn in the wild, so the only way players can get their hands on it besides battling it in Tera Raid battles is by evolving a Rellor.

Rellor can be found in one area of the map, in the Asado Desert. This area is on the western side of the map in the barren-looking area that sticks out like a sore thumb from the greenery surrounding it. Rellor can be found throughout the entire Desert.

How to evolve Rellor into Rabsca in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The evolution method for Rabsca is a little different than traditional evolution methods that people are used to, but it’s not hard to achieve. Players simply need to have Rellor in their party and walk 1,000 steps in the overworld.

Once that has been completed, players can level up Rellor, and the next time it gets a level, it will evolve into a Rabsca, which depending on the version you’re playing is either holding an infant in its ball or is actually the ball itself. Either way, your Pokédex will be one step closer to completion.