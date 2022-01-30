How to evolve Petilil into Hisui Lilligant in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Noble Pokémon are some of the main foes that Pokémon Legends: Arceus players will encounter during their adventure in the Hisui region and for that reason, many trainers will want to add them to their collection.

Hisui Lilligant is a new species debuting in the game and the second Noble foe that you will need to tame during the game’s main story. In this new form, Lilligant doesn’t just boast a Grass-typing, but also Fighting.

Whether you’re just after a strong Grass/ Fighting-type addition to your team, or are simply looking to complete your Pokédex by catching all the Pokémon in the game then you’ll need to know how to go about it. The best method to do this is by acquiring and evolving Petilil, here’s all you need to know.

How to evolve Petilil into Hisui Lilligant

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

To evolve Petilil into Hisuian Lilligant all you’ll need to do is acquire and use a Sun Stone. This evolution item can be bought from the trading post, but also found with the item finder during your adventure in the Hisui region.

The first step to this is to get yourself a Petitlil. If you haven’t yet done this then head to Crimson Mirelands. In this zone are the only two places you can find this Grass-type Pokémon, Cottonsedge Prairie and Holm of Trials.

This is the only way that you can add Hisuin Lilligant to your team so you’ll need to follow this method if you plan on catching them all.