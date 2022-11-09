With an event like Greedy Gluttons, which celebrates the hungriest species of Pokémon Go, the game would definitely not leave Snorlax behind. Since the first generation main series titles and the classic anime, Snorlax has been an iconic Pokémon known for its charisma and sleeping and eating all day. It’s called the Sleeping Pokémon, after all. But whenever it’s awake, you can find it near food.

The celebration also brings back Munchlax, Snorlax’s Generation IV pre-evolution, who is not far behind in terms of appetite. You can find Munchlax by hatching it from special seven-kilometer Eggs—the ones obtained in Gifts from friends and usually featured in Pokémon Go events. Snorlax is available both as a rare spawn in the wild and as a three-star opponent in Raid Battles. There is a small chance, if you’re lucky, to get both of them as Shiny variants.

If you get to hatch at least one Munchlax, the Big Eater Pokémon, you may be wondering what it takes to evolve it into Snorlax in Pokémon Go—and the process is a lot easier than you might think.

How to evolve Munchlax into Snorlax in Pokémon Go

Image via The Pokémon Company

In their appearances in the main series video game titles, you need to meet special requirements, like a level of friendship or a specific item, to evolve Munchlax into Snorlax. But fortunately, you do not need to do the same in Pokémon Go. All it takes is 50 Candy, an amount which can be made up of Snorlax Candy, Rare Candy, or a mix of both.

Like with most other species, you can obtain Snorlax Candy by either catching Snorlax or hatching Munchlax from Eggs—depending on which type of Egg it hatches from, it might give you more or less Snorlax Candy. It’s not always available to hatch, so enjoy its presence in events as much as you can. You can also obtain more Snorlax Candy by walking with either Munchlax or Snorlax as your Buddy Pokémon. Every five kilometers walked will grant you one Candy.

Rare Candy, on the other hand, is a wildcard-like type of item that counts as one regular Candy for whatever species you need. It can’t be obtained from PokéStops or by most means used to obtain regular Candy, instead being available only as a reward from activities like Raid Battles, Trainer Battles, and Research tasks.