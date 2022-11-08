Snorlax is one of the most iconic species of classic first-generation Pokémon. Whenever it is awake, all it wants to do is eat. In Generation IV, its pre-evolution was released: the hyperactive baby Pokémon Munchlax, who is equally charismatic and almost equally hungry. And now, Pokémon Go is hosting an event fitting for the duo.

These two evolutions are appearing in almost all areas of the Greedy Gluttons event in Pokémon Go, which also features species with large mouths, like Mawile, Pelipper, and the Ultra Beast Guzzlord. You can get Snorlax as a rare spawn in the wild or in three-star Raids, while Munchlax can be acquired in special seven-kilometer event Eggs.

Whether you are evolving your Munchlax into Snorlax or catching both of those species separately, you might be wondering if they can be Shiny.

Can Munchlax and Snorlax be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Snorlax has been available as a Shiny in Pokémon Go for a while, though it took a long time for it to become available: regular Snorlax was released at the game’s launch in July 2016 and its Shiny only came in February 2021. And Munchlax, who has been part of the mobile title since December 2018, is finally available as a Shiny as well starting on Nov. 9, 2022.

That means you don’t need to catch an evolved Snorlax to have a Shiny one anymore. You can also obtain your Shiny Snorlax by evolving a Shiny version of the baby Pokémon Munchlax.

Not much changes about either Snorlax or Munchlax in their Shiny forms. Munchlax’s shade of blue becomes slightly darker, while Snorlax trades its dark turquoise for a much brighter royal blue. The creamy colors of their bodies remain the same.