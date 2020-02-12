How to evolve Meltan into Melmetal in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Meltan and Melmetal can finally be added to Pokemon Sword and Shield today thanks to Pokémon HOME, even if the method to get the Pokémon into the game is pretty stupid.

With Meltan pretty easy to obtain in Pokémon Go, trainers are looking at easy ways to get it to evolve to Melmetal. Sadly, however, there is no method to evolve the Pokémon on Nintendo Switch similarly to Let’s Go, but there is still a way to get Melmetal.

The only way to get a Melmetal is through Pokémon Go by getting 400 Candies to evolve Meltan.

Then you need to transfer the Melmetal into Pokémon Let’s Go, then transfer it to HOME, and finally pass it along to Pokemon Sword and Shield through HOME.

It’s obviously not ideal and even a little stupid, but let’s hope there will actually be a way to evolve it in the future DLC expansions in some way or another. As right now, you might need to wait weeks to get enough candy in Pokémon Go to get Melmetal in the first place.