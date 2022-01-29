How to evolve Magneton into Magnezone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The method is different than it has been in previous games.

While Pokémon Legends: Arceus has plenty of new surprises for players to find, there are also plenty of returning Pokémon to capture along your adventure.

One of the gen. one Pokémon that has made its return is Magnetmite, and so have its evolutions Magneton and Magnezone. This electric-type Pokémon could be a great option for players to add to their party. Evolving Magneton has proven to be tricky in previous games, however.

While the thunder stone has been necessary for past games, things in the Hisui region are slightly different. Here’s everything you’ll need to keep in mind when evolving Magneton

How to evolve Magneton into Magnezone

Image via The Pokémon Company

To evolve Magneton into Magnezone, you’ll need to take the Pokémon to a specific location and level it up in battle. For this evolution, the location is Coronet Highlands. This process is pretty straightforward and once in this location it will be ready to evolve. You can also use a Thunder stone to evolve the Pokémon elsewhere.

You can catch all evolution stages of Magnemite in-game. If you’re looking to go straight to Magnezone, you can find the species in the wild at Coronet Highlands. The previous two evolutions will be both be found via Space-Time distortions in Cobalt Coastlands.

You’ll likely need to progress through the game a decent amount before you can get this Pokémon. But luckily, there are multiple options once you reach that point.