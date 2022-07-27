With the Hisuian Discoveries event, Niantic brought new Hisuian forms to Pokémon Go: Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel, and Hisuian Braviary. They join Hisuian Voltorb, released in January, to celebrate the launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch.

Prior to the Hisuian Discoveries event, it was the sole representative of the ancient Pokémon region in the mobile game.

At first, no information was revealed about the Hisuian evolutions of these species. Hisuian Electrode was briefly available for an event in February, but remained unavailable since. It looked like Niantic might even hold these for a longer time. But now, it looks like players will be able to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil, the Pin Cluster Pokémon.

Because these Hisuian variants are new to Pokémon Go and there are few of them so far, players might be wondering if their evolution process is any different from regular evolutions. And the answer, in this case, is yes.

How to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

The first thing you need to do is collect Candy as per usual. Hisuian Qwilfish requires 50 Qwilfish Candy to evolve into Overqwil.

But there is another requirement to enable the “Evolve” button this time.

With Hisuian Qwilfish as your Buddy Pokémon, you must complete another task. That next step is winning 10 raids. Remember those 10 raids need to be beaten while your Hisuian Qwilfish is equipped as a Buddy Pokémon.

After completing those steps, you should be ready to evolve your Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil in Pokémon Go.