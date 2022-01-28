How to evolve Hisuian Basculin into Basculegion in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

While this Pokémon makes the perfect companion to traverse water, it could also make a great addition to any battling team.

There are plenty of new Pokémon joining the franchise in Legends: Arceus. One of the first to be revealed was the new Water-type evolution Basculegion.

Basculegion is an evolution of the gen. five Pokémon Hisuian Basculin and will be integral for players to navigate on the water during their adventures in the game. The species is a powerful water and ghost-type addition to any party.

During the story, you’ll be gifted this new Pokémon for traveling purposes, but it won’t be usable in combat. If you’re after a Basculegion to battle with, you’ll need to get access to the Pokémon by catching and evolving Hisuian Basculin.

For those who don’t want to miss out, here’s everything that you’ll need to know about evolving your Hisuian Basculin into Basculegion.

How to evolve Hisuian Basculin into Basculegion

To evolve Hisuian Basculin into Basculegion, you’ll need to use it in battle. If you’ve got a male Hisuian Basculin, once you’ve accrued 300 in Recoil Damage without Basculin fainting while using Strong Style Wave Crash, it will be ready to evolve into Basculegion. For a female, you need to take 300 Recoil Damage using Agile Style Wave Crash. From this point simply head to the Pokémon in your party and select evolve.

If you plan on adding Basculegion to your party, you’ll have to use this method as there’s no other way to get the Pokémon in the game.

To kick things off, you’ll want to find and capture Hisuian Basculin. This Water-type Pokémon can be found at Cobalt Coastlands, Coronet Highlands, and Alabaster Icelands in their respective water areas.

There is no limit to when you can evolve Hisuian Basculin, meaning as soon as you catch the Pokémon you can work towards getting Basculegion.