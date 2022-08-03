How to evolve Grubbin and Charjabug into Vikavolt in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is bringing back the Bug Out! event, which will take place from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16 this year. Trainers around the world will be able to find some Pokémon that might be a little harder to find than usual during event hours.

There are some new Pokémon coming with the event—Grubbin, Charjabug, Vikavolt—and some returning Pokémon that can only be found in Raids. Genesect with Chill Drive can be found in normal Raids and Mega Scizor in Mega Raids. Mega Scizor can be found Shiny in its Raid, but Genesect, Grubbin, and its two evolutions are not available as Shiny Pokémon.

Evolving a Grubbin into a Vikavolt during the event won’t be quite as simple as just giving it enough Candy to evolve. Getting a Grubbin to a Charjabug is still just as simple as giving it Grubbin Candy, but going from Charjabug to Vikavolt takes a little more effort.

How to evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt in Pokémon Go

To get your Charjabug to evolve, you must first make sure that you have 100 Grubbin Candy before you set out to find a Magnetic Lure. If you have a Magnetic Lure Module, you can go to any PokéStop and put the Magnetic Lure Module on it and instantly have a spot where you can evolve your Charjabug. But if you don’t have one on you, you’ll either need to go to the shop to buy one for 180 Coins or you’ll need to find an existing Magnetic Lure that someone else has placed.

Once near the Magnetic Lure, you can use 100 Grubbin Candy to evolve your Charjabug into a Vikavolt. This will be the evolution process for the Pokémon going forward. But to ensure you get one as quickly as possible, use bonuses like Pinap Berries to get extra Candy for each one you catch. After the event is over, Grubbins will be slightly harder to find in the wild.

The Pokémon Go Bug Out event takes place starting Aug. 10 at 10am local time and ends on Aug. 16 at 8pm local time. During that time, you’ll be able to find other Bug-type Pokémon out in the wild—and if you are lucky, you can find a Shiny version of some of them.