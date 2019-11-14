How to evolve Galar Farfetch’d into Sirfetch’d in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield have some eye-raising methods to evolving Pokémon in the Galar region, but none of them quite compare to Galarian Farfetch’d and Sirfetch’d.

The small duck Pokémon has a questionable method to evolve into its next stage, Sirfetch’d, as long as certain criteria are met.

Evolving a Galarian Farfetch’d into a Sirfetch’d is tricky. You’ll need to have your Galarian Farfetch’d take out three other Pokémon in a single battle.

That means you’ll ideally need to put him up against a gym leader or a trainer with three or more Pokémon and hope that he’s a high enough level to take them out. It doesn’t matter what level your Galar Farfetch’d is—as long as you meet the criteria, it’ll evolve after the battle ends.

Just remember, this has to happen in the same battle. Beating three Pokémon in three separate battles won’t be enough for Galarian Farfetch’d to evolve.

Then you can go about your journey with your new Sirfetch’d or throw it into your Box and start working on evolving your next Pokémon.