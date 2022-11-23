Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the latest adventures that let players loose in an open world filled with magical creatures to befriend and train. There are many new Pokémon from the Paldea region in Scarlet and Violet but also some of the returning favorites from past games. One of these Pokémon is the deer-like Deerling, evolving into Sawsbuck under the right conditions.

Sawsbuck is known as the seasonal Pokémon, known to change its scent and leaves based on the season and weather in its original title. Here’s all the information you need to know about what level Deerling will evolve at in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Deerling into Sawsbuck in Scarlet and Violet

The best way to evolve your Deerling into a Sawsbuck is to get it to level 34 while in your party. It’s no more complicated than just evolving your Pokémon through battling and being in your party. If you want to get passive experience for your Deerling, then consider letting it auto-battle other Pokémon while you walk around and explore the world.

According to the Pokédex, the flowers that grow on its antlers cause some Sawsbuck to grow slightly slower because the nutrients go to the flowers instead of the Pokémon.

You can find Deerling to evolve into Sawsbuck in much of the Grass region all across Paldea. If you want to skip the evolution, you can find Sawsbuck more in the Grass and Forest biomes.

That’s all you need to know about how to evolve a Deerling into Sawsbuck in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.