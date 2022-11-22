How to evolve Combee into Vespiquen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has an abundance of Pokémon with weird and wonderful evolution methods that require specific things to happen in order to get a new form for your favorite pocket monsters.

One of these includes Combee, the small bee-like honeycomb Pokémon that is a fan favorite since it was introduced in the fourth generation of titles. Many enjoy it as well as its evolution Vespiquen has a unique evolution like so many more creatures currently in the game.

If this is your first time playing a Pokémon title, you haven’t played for a while, or have just forgotten, then this is how you can evolve Combee should you wish to do so, no matter the reason.

Combee to Vespiquen evolution method

First, you will need a female version of Combee before you can evolve one into a Vespiquen. No male Combee can evolve so if you have one you are out of luck.

While a female Combee is usually hard to find, Scarlet and Violet have made it much easier to find than ever before. In the world around Combee spawns, keep your eyes peeled for a Combee with a little red mark on its center cone face at the very top. If you see this, that indicates to you visually that it is a female Combee and one of the few Combees that can evolve.

When you have your female Combee, the last thing you need to do is just level it up to evolve it. At level 21, it’ll evolve into a Vesiquen and you won’t need to do anything else. Alternatively, if you don’t want to go through all that process, you can just find a wild Vespiquen in the overworld. They are actually pretty common.