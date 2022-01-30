How to evolve Buneary in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Buneary may look like a cupcake, but it's ill-advised to try and bite into one.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players often run into many Bunearys and snatch them up. But their first interaction with Lopunny is a massive Alpha located in the Obsidian Fieldlands, and that one is definitely not easy to catch.

This makes evolving Buneary the easiest way to get Lopunny early in the game and maybe even through the mid-game. Lopunny is pretty scary looking and is definitely not easy to defeat unless you have a Pokémon that can counter it at a level similar to (or above) the Alpha Lopunny’s.

Buneary can be found in the Obsidian Fieldlands at The Heartwood. That location is on the lower right side of the map, and the Pokémon can be found near the river and streams. Watch out for the Alpha Lopunny, who will come after any player that goes near it, since it could make you black out if you don’t run away fast enough.

In order to evolve Buneary, you’ll need to up your friendship with it. There are several ways to keep your friendship up, including battling with it and not letting it faint, feeding it XP Candies, and sending it out to collect materials for you. It doesn’t take too long to hit its max friendship level and you can check with the Friendship Checker if you feel you’re getting close.

Once Buneary has a max friendship level, it will indicate to you that it is ready to evolve. Head to the party screen and select it to evolve it and it will instantly transform into its evolution, Lopunny.