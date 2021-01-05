How to enter the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto Contest

Just a few quick steps will have you ready to be digitized.

As battling has become a more integral part of Pokémon Go events, Niantic has launched a new contest that will let players be even more involved in the upcoming Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto by giving them a chance to actually become part of the game.

In this new contest, players are asked to post a screenshot of their trainer profile to Twitter in order to enter. Multiple winners will be chosen and have their trainers made into a unique non-playable character for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto in February.

The Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto Contest will be open until Jan. 11, and it is very simple to enter if you want a chance to be part of the event.

Post a screenshot of their trainer profile that includes both their in-game name and avatar’s outfit to Twitter. Include a list of three Pokémon that you would want on your potential team that would be used in battles against other trainers. Players can’t use Ditto, Mythical, or Legendary Pokémon in any list they provide. Use the hashtag #PokemonGOTourContest in your post.

Niantic encourages any players who are going to enter to show their passion by theming their team and avatar outfit around the same thing. Whether it be showing off their allegiance to Team Instinct, Team Mystic, or Team Valor, or making your character look like a new Gym Leader that could be from the main series of games, Niantic wants to see the committment.

Entries will be accepted until Jan. 12 at 1:59am CT, with winners being picked soon after submissions close. All of the selected players will have their models and teams used in the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto starting on or around Feb. 21.

The Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto actually begins on Feb. 21, with tickets available for $11.99 in the in-game shop.