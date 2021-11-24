How to duplicate Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A new glitch has been discovered in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that allows players to duplicate any Pokémon they own, so long as they sacrifice one of their poor critters into the eternal abyss of the PC box.

This glitch was originally discovered by content creator Kevinfor5 and it is unknown how long it will last before it is patched out. Also, as with most glitches like this, we advise people to be careful. It is unknown how it might impact your game and save data when done, so duplicate Pokémon at your own risk.

Bon ducoup je profite pour mettre en avant ce tweet qui explique beaucoup mieux



Il était tard quand j'ai trouvé ce bordel ducoup les explications c'était pas mon fort mdrhttps://t.co/FtrcWyDTfi — Kevinfor5 (@kevinfor5) November 23, 2021

Here is how it works:

Place two separate Pokémon into the same position on different boxes. For example, have one Pokémon at the top-right corner of Box One and another in the top-right corner of Box Two. Put one of these Pokémon into your Battle Box. Go to the Day Care at Solaceon Town and make sure there are no Pokémon in it. Talk to the lady, and choose the Pokémon currently not in your Battle Box from the original two that you placed. Before depositing the Pokémon, open up the Box List after selecting your creatuire and swap the boxes. If you put both Pokémon into Box One and Box Two, swap those boxes. Deposit your Pokémon. Reopen your box and go to the Battle Box. You should see Japanese text on the bottom of the Battle Box if the Glitch has been done correctly. Choose a Pokémon you are fine with deleting, such as a spare Bidoof or Magikarp that you have plenty of. Do not choose a Pokémon you want to keep, or the Pokémon you want to duplicate first. Place this Pokémon into the Battle Box and insert it, and it will promptly disappear. Take the Pokémon you do want to duplicate and place it into the battle box. View the summary of these Pokémon in the Battle Box window. Close it and if done right you should have two of the same Pokémon in your Battle Box, confirming the duplication has happened. For additional duplications, rinse and repeat.

Once again, this is a glitch and will likely be patched in the future. If you plan to duplicate Pokémon, do so at your own risk.