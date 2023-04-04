You'll need a spring in your step to finish this one.

Pokémon Go’s annual Spring into Spring event is back, this time bringing a few new Pokémon and cherry blossom-themed costumes to the game for players who are sticking around through the ongoing drama surrounding Niantic and Remote Raids.

From April 4 to 10, players will be able to encounter Cutiefly and its evolved form Ribombee for the first time in the wild and raids. This Bug/Fairy-type is just the latest addition to Pokémon Go, but it isn’t the only special thing popping up during the event.

As part of Spring into Spring 2023, players can obtain Pichu, Pikachu, and Eevee wearing a Cherry Blossom crown—along with all of their evolutions. Buneary, Happiny, Chansy, Togepi, and Togetic with Flower Crowns will also be appearing. All of these Pokémon can be Shiny too.

Outside of the new encounters, there isn’t much being added during Spring into Spring unless you want to pick up a Happiny Hoodie avatar item. But there is a rather lengthy Collection Challenge that offers some nice rewards for players who can complete it.

Here is a full guide on how to complete the Pokémon Go Spring into Spring 2023 Collection Challenge.

How to complete the Spring into Spring 2023 Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Catch a Whismur

Catch a Bunnelby

Catch a Buneary in a flower crown

Catch a Marill

Catch an Eevee with Cherry Blossoms

Catch a Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms

Catch a Cutiefly

Evolve a Cutiefly into Ribombee

Evolve a Bunnelby into Diggersby

Evolve a Buneary into Lopunny

Total Reward: 10,000 XP, 5,000 Stardust, and one Lucky Egg