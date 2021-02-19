How to complete the Research Collection Challenge during Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto

Some rare Pokémon that first appeared in Pokémon Red and Green are waiting to be discovered in the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event.

This event is an early celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise, which is officially on Feb. 27. Players can participate in this one-day Kanto extravaganza on Feb. 20 from 9am to 9pm local time to encounter Pokémon, trainers, and location-based events from the first generation of the series.

Numerous Collection Challenges will be available for players who did or didn’t purchase the event’s ticket, including some centered around various locations in the Kanto region. Pokémon from these locations can be encountered on a rotating hourly basis.

Other Collection Challenges require players to hunt for some of the strongest and most elusive Pokémon from Kanto, whether they’re found in the wild or through Raids. Every Collection Challenge completed will also provide players with a new epithet on their Elite Collector medal.

Here’s a list of all of the Pokémon needed to complete the Research portion of the Collection Challenges during the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event, as well as the rewards that players can obtain for successfully catching them all. Be sure to stay on the lookout for these powerful creatures since you only have until 9pm local time to complete this challenge.

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto Research Collection Challenge

Catch a Cubone

Catch a Lickitung

Catch a Chansey

Catch a Tangela

Catch a Lapras

Catch a Ditto

Catch an Aerodactyl

Catch a Snorlax

Completion rewards: