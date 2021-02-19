How to complete the Red Version Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto is here. It’ll add a ton of new content to the mobile game and the option for players to choose their own path for the event.

All day on Feb. 20, players will be encountering different Pokémon, challenges, and research depending on if they selected to play Red or Green version. This includes two completely separate Collection Challenges based on the version-exclusive Pokémon.

The Collection Challenge works a bit differently than Field or Special Research tasks. All you need to do is capture certain Pokémon to complete them and get the various rewards.

If you selected the Red version and manage to complete the challenge before the end of the event, you’ll get a handful of special rewards, including 151 Stardust, 20 Ultra Balls, and one Incense. And if you’re playing the Green version, you just need to trade with friends to finish the tasks.

Here are all of the Pokémon you should keep an eye out for.

Catch/trade an Ekans

Catch/trade an Oddish

Catch/trade a Mankey

Catch/trade a Growlithe

Catch/trade a Scyther

Catch/trade an Electabuzz

There are more Collection Challenges, Special Research, and more running throughout the Kanto Tour on Feb. 20.