How to complete the Raid Collection Challenge during Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto

Collection Challenges are back with the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event, this time encouraging players to discover the 151 Pokémon first found in the Kanto region.

This event ties the world of Pokémon Go into the franchise’s 25th anniversary, which is officially on Feb. 27. Players have the opportunity to dive back into where it all started, including an emphasis on the original Pokémon, trainers, and locations, in Pokémon Go when this one-day event officially begins on Feb. 20 from 9am to 9pm local time.

Various Collection Challenges will be available throughout the duration of the event for participants that did or didn’t purchase tickets. Many of them will focus on different locations from the Kanto region, with the Pokémon appearing in them spawning on a rotating hourly basis. But others require players to hunt down some of the strongest of the original 151 to earn great rewards. Raids will even feature Pokémon that are normally region-exclusive, like Farfetch’d and Kangaskhan.

Here’s a list of all of the Pokémon needed to complete the Raid portion of the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto Collection Challenges. Catching all of these Pokémon from Raids will provide players with an epithet on their Elite Collector medal.

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto Raid Collection Challenge

Catch a Farfetch’d

Catch a Kangaskhan

Catch a Mr. Mime

Catch a Tauros

Catch an Articuno

Catch a Zapdos

Catch a Moltres

Catch a Mewtwo

Completion rewards: