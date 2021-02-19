How to complete the Pokémon League Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto

Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto is adding a lot of new content for players to complete, including a handful of Collection Challenges that will have players running around to find specific Pokémon to get some sweet rewards.

The Collection Challenge works a bit differently than Field or Special Research tasks. All you need to do is capture certain Pokémon to complete them and get the various rewards.

During the event on Feb. 20, several location-themed hour blocks will see different generation one Pokémon spawn in the wild and be attracted to Incense.

Though not every city from the original Pokémon games is included, one location that made the cut was the Pokémon League. Pokémon featured here are rare, powerful, or might be found on your trek through Victory Road.

If you manage to complete the challenge before the end of the event, you’ll get a handful of special rewards, including 151 Stardust, a TBD encounter, and 20 Great Balls.

Here are all of the Pokémon you should keep an eye out for.

Capture a Machop

Capture a Slowpoke

Capture a Doduo

Capture a Seel

Capture a Hitmonlee

Capture a Hitmonchan

Capture a Jynx

Capture a Eevee

Capture a Porygon

Capture a Dratini

There are more Collection Challenges, Special Research, and more available for trainers to enjoy during the Kanto Tour on Feb. 20.